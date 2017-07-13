Kannada activists start campaign against the absence of Kannada instructions in forms in Karnataka banks

Benguluru,July13:With the hashtag #NammaBankuKannadaBeku (Our Banks We Need Kannada), activists have been carrying out a sustained campaign against the absence of Kannada instructions in forms used for a variety of transactions in Karnataka banks. Over the last 24 hours, nearly 13,000 tweets with this hashtag have been hitting out at nationalised banks for promoting Hindi language use and completely ignoring Kannada.

With photos of challans, forms, and ATM screens, Kannada speakers repeatedly pointed out that customers who only know Kannada are at a disadvantage since they cannot receive basic banking instructions in their language.