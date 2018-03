Mysuru, Dec 27: Veteran Kannada film actor Chethan Rama Rao passed away in a private hospital due to a prolonged illness here last night.He is 76 and survived by his wife and three daughters.

Mr Rao had acted in more then 350 films.

He was recipient of Kannada Rajyotsava award.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of Mr Rao and paid his tributes by placing a wreath on his body.