Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit get hitched

New Delhi,Dec10: Popular Kannada stars – Yash and Radhika Pandit – on Friday finally tied to knot. The much-in-love couple was in a lovey-dovey relationship for six years

Their wedding turned out to be an amazing event. The marriage was attended by many top-notch celebrities.

The duo first met on the sets of the television serial ‘Nandagokul’. Later, they made the silver screen debut together with ‘Moggina Manasu’ in 2008.

It is being said that Radhika will continue acting after getting hitched.

Some pictures of their wedding ceremony were shared online by a fan page and they have now gone viral on the Internet.