Kannada film actor Upendra to contest elections ,floats his own political outfit

BENGALURU,August12: Kannada film actor Upendra today announced plans to float his own political outfit.

“Our party members will be contesting elections and a platform has been created to select them,” he said.

However, he did not specify whether he himself would contest the elections.

He said he had worn a khaki dress while making today’s announcements to show that he stands with the working class. However, Upendra, who conducted the press conference at his own resort, seemed blissfully unaware of the irony.

“In a state like Karnataka, the size of annual budget exceeds Rs 2 lakh crore. But how much of it is actually spent for the benefit of the layperson,” he asked.

He also said that the politicians were more keen on showing their money and muscle power than helping ordinary people.

“I too lived with the same mentality. I am now making an attempt to change ” he said. Upendra intends to complete his film commitments before plunging full time into politics.

Upendra called on people to apply to his party and asked them to list out problems, solutions, and innovative ideas. “I urge the public the suggest a name for the party. I want to make the process transparent,” he claimed.