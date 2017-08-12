Kannada film actor Upendra to contest elections ,floats his own political outfit

August 12, 2017 | By :
Kannada film actor Upendra to contest elections ,floats his own political outfit
BENGALURU,August12: Kannada film actor Upendra today announced plans to float his own political outfit.
“Our party members will be contesting elections and a platform has been created to select them,” he said.
However, he did not specify whether he himself would contest the elections.
He said he had worn a khaki dress while making today’s announcements to show that he stands with the working class. However, Upendra, who conducted the press conference at his own resort, seemed blissfully unaware of the irony.
“In a state like Karnataka, the size of annual budget exceeds Rs 2 lakh crore. But how much of it is actually spent for the benefit of the layperson,” he asked.
He also said that the politicians were more keen on showing their money and muscle power than helping ordinary people.
“I too lived with the same mentality. I am now making an attempt to change ” he said.  Upendra intends to complete his film commitments before plunging full time into politics.
Upendra called on people to apply to his party and asked them to list out problems, solutions, and innovative ideas. “I urge the public the suggest a name for the party. I want to make the process transparent,” he claimed.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kannada activists start campaign against the absence of Kannada instructions in forms in Karnataka banks
Kannada actor Chethan Rama Rao passes away at 76
Kannada writer combats depression to author gay novel,comes out
Nasty politics on Cauvery River Basin hits hard on common man
Kannada actor-politician Ramya faces sedition charge over ‘Pakistan not hell’ comment during SAARC event
Top