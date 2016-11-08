Kannada filmmaker booked for deaths of stuntmen

November 8, 2016

Bengaluru, Nov 08: Producer, director and stunt director of Kannada film Maasthigudi booked for culpable homicide over tragic death of Anil and Uday. The two Kannada actors are believed to have drowned while shooting a dramatic chase sequence on Monday for which they jumped from a helicopter into a dam around 35 km from Bengaluru.

Stuntmen Anil and Uday, who were shooting for the climax of the film “Masthigudi”, never surfaced after plunging into the waters from a height of around 30 feet. The lead actor of the film, Duniya Vijay, also jumped with them but he reportedly had access to a life jacket.

