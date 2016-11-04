Kannada TV artiste accuses kin of late boyfriend trying to molest her

Bengaluru,Nov4: A 22-year-old Kannada teleserial artiste has accused the kin of her late boyfriend and three others of attempting to disrobe her and threatening to disfigure her face with acid after she thwarted their plan to take possession of her valuables including a luxury car and household appliances from her rented house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar area.

Her boyfriend, a popular Kannada TV star and reality show winner, had recently died of dengue and they were in a live-in relationship. Both the victim and her boyfriend have acted in lead roles in a Kannada serial. A relative of her boyfriend has now claimed that most of the expensive items in her home belonged to her boyfriend and should be handed over to them. Meanwhile, the victim has filed a complaint with the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police a few days back. After the incident, the victim has vacated the house and relocated elsewhere, fearing threat to her life and property.

The incident happened at the victim’s former rented house in BEML 5th stage in RR Nagar. She has accused the 26-year-old brother of her late boyfriend and his friends Darshan, Vinuthan and Pruthvi for threatening her.

The victim has been active both in Kannada movies and television since the last eight years and was in courtship with her boyfriend for almost six years.

According to her complaint, her brother and two others were staying with her at the rented house after her boyfriend’s death. In the early hours of Wednesday, the accused reportedly arrived at her home and started banging on the door and hurling abuses at her. They barged into the room as soon as she opened the door and allegedly started misbehaving with her.

“The victim has alleged that the youths physically assaulted her and also twisted her right hand. She has further alleged that the youths pulled her clothes and started abusing her. When her brother and her two friends tried to help her, it is alleged that they were also beaten. Further, the four youths are alleged to have taken a Skoda car, Rs 1.5 lakh cash and other valuables from her house,” said an officer part of the investigations.

The victim claimed to the investigators that all the robbed valuables had been purchased by her. The gang, while escaping had allegedly threatened to throw acid on her face if she reported the matter to police. She has further claimed that the accused threatened to kill her and burn her body. After all this, the victim informed a producer of the matter.

“After the incident, the victim reportedly vacated the house fearing attack by the four youths. After she filed the complaint, the four youths were summoned but they had a different story to tell. Since they have some proof to support their claim against the actress, their statements have been recorded and they were let off. However, the case is still under investigation,” said an officer part of the investigation.

When contacted, the victim refused to comment.

Allegations all false The accused brother of her late boyfriend, when contacted, said the allegations made by her were all false and baseless. “The things which I took from her belonged to my brother. If it belongs to my brother, then technically, it belongs to our family. I went to bring the documents of the Skoda car which was in her house. After my brother’s death, during the last rites, she only asked me to take away all my brother’s items. We had gone to her house thrice, but could not find her.

Finally, we went during the night but an argument broke out. I have enough proof against her to prove that we are not at fault. After filing the complaint, the police called us and have recorded our statements.” A case of assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe (IPC 354B), robbery (IPC 392), trespass (IPC 448), voluntarily causing hurt (IPC 323) along with other sections have been registered against the four youths. Further investigations are on.