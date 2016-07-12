Kannur political violence:CPI(M) and RSS workers hacked to death

July 12, 2016 | By :
CPM workers attacked in Kannur, T'puram

Kannur July 12: Political violence has returned to Kannur as a CPIM and a BJP worker were hacked to death in separate incident in the district on Monday night.

According  to Sanjay Guruddin, Superintendent  of Police, Kannur 36 year old C.V. Dhanaraj, a CPIM worker  hacked to death by an unidentified gang at his home Kunnaru village, near Payyannur at 10 pm.

The armed gang attacked Dhanaraj before his family members. He died on the way to hospital.

According  to Sanjay Guruddin, Superintendent  of Police, Kannur 36 year old C.V. Dhanaraj, a CPIM worker  hacked to death by an unidentified gang at his home Kunnaru village, near Payyannur at 10 pm.

The armed gang attacked Dhanaraj before his family members. He died on the way to hospital.

 Two hours later, C.K. Ramachandran, an auto driver and RSS worker was stabbed to death by another gang at his home in Annur village. The assailants hurled crude bombs before stabbing Ramachandran.

CPIM Kannur District Secretary M.V. Jayarajan told India Today that “RSS has engineered political violence as part of conspiracy”.

“The RSS leaders are instigating the cadres for violence and supporting their acts. They have publicly announced few names in their hit list last week,”  Jayarajan said.

State Intelligence has reported earlier  that tension between RSS and CPIM scaling up in many parts of the district. Police has deployed Rapid Action Force in several places in the district. But violence hit unmarked area. CPI(M) announced hartal from dawn to dusk in Payyannur today.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kasanganj | IAS officer removed his Facebook post against right wing Hindu groups
CPM to move impeachment motion against CJI; stormy budget session on cards
CPM Party Congress!
Four activists arrested for killing ABVP worker
RSS activist hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur 
IS Kerala recruit killed in Syria
Top