Kannur: RSS activist brutally attacked by unknown assailants as BJP’s Jana Raksha Yatra moves to Kochi

Kannur/ Kerala, October 11: Bombs were hurled at a BJP party office and a 36 year old RSS activist was injured in an attack in separate incidents of violence in Kannur.

Last evening at Thalassery, some unidentified persons attacked activist KM Suresh, an auto driver by profession, injuring his knee.

Suresh is hospitalised and his condition is reported to be serious.

The incident is suspected to be a fallout of political rivalry. Police have registered a case against the unknown assailants. Yesterday police had recovered some knives, swords and iron rods near the BJP district committee office.

Today at around 12.30 am, bombs were hurled at the BJP party office at Patyam. Police ensured that no one was injured. Some furniture were damaged in the attack.

Police have registered a case as per the complaint lodged by BJP area committee president K Ajeesh.

CPI(M) had observed a hartal at Panur in the district on October 9 to protest the crude bomb attack on its workers allegedly by RSS activists. Two days after the hartal, took place these incidents.

During the procession taken out by CPI(M) activists at Kaivellikal on Sunday injured around 14 persons including four police personnel.

To highlight ‘Left’s atrocities’ in the state, BJP had launched its ‘Jana Raksha Yatra’ on October 3 from Kannur.

BJP chief Amit Shah slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the Delhi leg of ‘yatra’ on Sunday, alleging that the maximum killings of BJP and RSS workers had taken place in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home district of Kannur.