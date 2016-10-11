Kanpur magistrate Pratibha Gautam husband arrested for killing her

KANPUR,Oct11: A day after the death of judicial magistrate Pratibha Gautam, her advocate husband Manu Abhishek Rajan, has been arrested on charges of murder by Kanpur police.

The decision to arrest Manu Abhishek Rajan was made following an FIR lodged by Pratibha’s parents, besides on the basis of post-mortem report, and detailed investigation conducted by police officials who later found that he had ‘forced’ Pratibha to undergo abortion.

Pratibha Gautam, the Judicial Magistrate in Kanpur Dehat, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her official residence in Circuit House Colony in Cantt police station area, in the city, on Sunday morning.

Initially, though her husband claimed the death to be a suicide, but her parents said they had doubts about his version and further lodged an FIR against him at the Cantt police station.

Later, the post-mortem conducted by a panel of four doctors on Pratibha confirmed, she was brutally assaulted and strangled to death. “According to post-mortem report, Pratibha, who was three-and-a-half month pregnant, had died of asphyxia caused by strangulation. Besides, there were nearly 20 big and small injury marks caused by blunt object on her vital body parts. The body also exhibits signs of struggle marks. One of her wrists, was severed nearly eight times, while other five times,” said SSP Shalabh Mathur.

Her viscera, uterus and nail clippings have been preserved and sent for DNA examination, added SSP.

SSP further told TOI, “Going by the details shared between Pratibha and Manu on Whtsap, the latter was pressurising her to undergo abortion.”

He said the accused, Manu Abhishek Rajan, has been arrested and it is suspected that he was the lone attacker and murderer, and to corroborate the same, his interrogation at present is underway.

Earlier, police following a complaint by Pratibha’s father Rajaram Dohre, a resident of Rajendra nagar colony Orai in district Jalaun, have booked Pratibha’s husband Manu Abhishek Rajan, a resident of Channa market Karol Bagh Delhi, under section 302 (murder) and 304 B (dowry) of IPC. Manu Abhishek Rajan is son of retd Judge Suresh Chandra Rajan.

Pratibha and Manu got married in January 2016. Pratbiha was posted as judicial magistrate at Kanpur Dehat, while Manu Abhishek Rajan, is a practising lawyer at Delhi high court.