Kanpur women seek permission for mercy killing son suffering from skin cancer

Kanpur/Uttar Pradesh,India,September 15: A mother from Kanpur seeking permission to euthanise her ten-year-old son suffering from skin cancer. wrote letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday

According to reports,The doctor had diagnosed her son with skin cancer ,and told her to come after 15 days, citing that he would be on a leave in the meanwhile.

Janaki, the mother of sick child told to media that she doesn’t have money for her son’s treatment.

Later, the Doctor demanded a sum of Rs. 10,000, and refused treatment when Janaki told about her financial situation.

She also approached the District Magistrate, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, district officer, collector and MLA of UP, Nilima Katiyar

While her problem went unheard to most, MLA Katiyar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath requesting him to provide help from the state’s relief fund. The letter dated May 14, 2017 received no response from the chief minister.

With no income or home, Janaki was given shelter by Mahant Amarnathpuri, who has been supporting her for four years now.

“We have received no help from any government in the past five to six months. We are buying medicines by collecting money through charity,” Amarnathpuri told ANI.

Ahead of the President’s visit to his hometown Kanpur, Janaki wrote the letter with the request to euthanise her son.

Janaki and Amarnathpuri also wish to meet the President when he comes to Kanpur, and convey their problem to him in person.(ANI)