Kansas man pleads guilty for duping dozens of women into having sex on camera by pretending to be an adult star

Kansas, May16:A US man from Kansas has pleaded guilty for duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera.

The 34-year-old Mario Antoine, pretended to be an adult star and tricked women to have sexual intercourse with him naming the sessions as ‘rehearsals’.

Mario Ambrose Antoine, 33, from Kansas was charged with rape, sodomy and fraud. He made a deal, and pled guilty to one wire fraud count and was sentenced to 10 years. He is also being made to pay a fee to his victims. Before making the deal, he was facing up to 60 years in prison for his crimes.

Prosecutors said Antoine invented online aliases in which he claimed he was a talent manager, videographer and photographer, who worked for fictitious companies within the porn industry, the New York Post reports.

Antoine created a series of fake identities online to lure aspiring adult actresses. He used to fake identities of talent managers, photographers etc. to contact women who were interested in doing adult films. Antoine also threatened women when they tried exposing his activities by blackmailing them.

Mario Antoine was also a photographer by profession at one point, and had previous convictions for fraud. He used to take advance payments from clients and constantly failed to show up on the events.

Antoine will be sentenced to 10 years in prison under the terms of the deal he agreed, the U.S attorney’s office said. He also will be required to pay compensation to his victims. The formal sentencing of the case is set for September 13, 2017.

Using company names such as Playboy Asia and Playboy Worldwide, he promised the women between $550,000 to $1.5million (£426,720 and £1.1million) after asking them to sign contracts.

He would initially contact his victims on Facebook while pretending to be a woman called Nikki. ‘Nikki’ would then tell them they could make tens of thousands of dollars by being an ‘adult model’ in videos which would be shown in private accounts in foreign countries.

He would then invite them to his house, where he would tell them having sex with him was part of the audition process. He would show the women faked, but convincing-looking documents, including cheques and IRS documents.

Credit: Fox News 4

When his victims complained about not receiving payment he would send the footage to their employers and partners.

According to the Kansas City Star, his crimes began back in 2011, when he contacted a woman and told her she could make $1,000 (£775) for each sex tape she made with him, they went on to produce several tapes. She never received payment. In 2015, it’s alleged Antoine told the woman she must pay $9,000 (£6,982) or have sex with him to stop him from distributing the tapes. She is believed to have had sex with him, to stop him releasing the videos.