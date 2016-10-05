Kanye West beefs up security for Kim Kardashian

Los Angeles, Oct 5 : Rapper Kanye West is reportedly spending six million pounds to boost security for wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who was bound and gagged at gunpoint by raiders in Paris.

The rapper will even have lookalikes of Kim on permanent duty to act as decoys and help keep her movements secret, reports mirror.co.uk.

He has also enlisted an online security team that previously advised the White House in order to combat accidental leaks while using social media.

Kim, 35, was ambushed in a Paris hotel room in the early hours of Monday. She was thrown, bound and gagged into a bathtub by masked gunmen dressed as French police.

According to varied media reports, the robbers reportedly took jewellery worth over six million euros among other items.

The reality star is believed to have been tailed for three days before the robbery by two men with French accents, posing as a policeman and photographer.

Kim’s personal bodyguard Pascal Duvier has issued a warning: “The events in Paris was one of the most sickening things I have seen or heard. We have tips and leads and we will find you – that I promise you. You messed with the wrong one.”

Kim’s two children – North and 10-month-old Saint – were not with her at the time of the robbery.

According to a source, West has never been lax about security and takes the safety of his wife very seriously.

“The whole family are under round-the-clock protection. He even lent Kim’s mum Kris his own personal security when she sacked hers after an intruder broke into her house while Kim was there.

“A few years ago, he started paying lookalikes of the couple and their son North on a retainer, in case they needed to disguise their location. Now he wants them on the payroll,” the source added.