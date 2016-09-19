Kanye West joins Instagram

September 19, 2016

Los Angeles, Sep 19 : Rapper Kanye West set up an account on Instagram over the weekend and already has over half a million followers.

The 39-year-old uploaded one photograph which is a shot of a vehicle, a building and a dark sky. He didn’t caption it, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In March, West shared a series of tweets that he was considering joining photo-sharing website Instagram.

“My tweets are a form of contemporary art only compromised by people trying to tell me what to tweet and not to tweet. On another note, I was thinking about getting an Instagram but only on one condition… no one can ask me or try to tell me what to Instagram. It’s my art,” he had posted back then.

