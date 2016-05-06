Did Kanye West `really fire` his bodyguard

Washington, D.C., May 6: If sources are to be believed, then Kanye West did not fire his bodyguard Steve Stanulis for talking to his wife Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the 38-year-old actor said that in fact Stanulis was hired by the guy in charge of the couple’s security to help out before the 2016 Met Gala and that he was used only for the day leading up to the event, TMZ.com reports. Earlier, reports surfaced that the ‘Gold Digger’ hit-maker had fired his bodyguard for talking to Kardashian.

However, the source said that West never had a confrontation with him, and in fact everything “went very smoothly”. Notably, according to an insider, Steve had worked with the couple earlier too.