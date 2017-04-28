Delhi, April28:Kapil Dev’s wax figure will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds Delhi as he’s set to join other sports icons there.

Kapil’s wax figure will be present among other sports heroes where fans will have the unique chance to test their cricket skills in a special dedicated area.

One of the greatest all-rounders of all times, Kapil made his mark in the history of Indian cricket by leading the national team to the historic Cricket World Cup triumph in 1983.

Kapil met with Madame Tussauds’ team for the sitting process, where a group of talented world renowned artists took over 300 measurements to begin the intricate process of creating his figure.

During the sitting session, he expressed that “I am thankful to my fans who have paved my way to Madame Tussauds. I am honoured to be part of the attraction and to be positioned among legends. The sitting session was an unforgettable experience and I am looking forward to seeing my figure. I have lived and breathed cricket all my life and today I wish every cricketer a successful journey”.

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Kapil Dev has been one of the most popular Indian cricket icons and rightly deserves a place in Madame Tussauds Delhi.

“We are delighted to announce the presence of his figure here today and are certain that guests will be excited to play and pose with him at the attraction. He has been a master on and off the field and now will be a sought-after part of our attraction.”Madame Tussauds Delhi is an attraction that portrays the fascinating world of Bollywood and Hollywood, renowned sportspersons, historical and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas.