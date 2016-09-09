Kapil Sharma was issued a stop work notice by BMC for unauthorized horizontal extension
Mumbai,Sept9:After actor and comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted this morning stating that he was asked to pay Rs. 5lakhs as bribe by theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for making an office in the city it has come to light that unauthorized construction done by the actor in his property at Andheri in July this year has been demolished by the civic body on August 4.
In a tweet put out today from his official handle the actor said, “I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi.”
BMC chief engineer-vigilance, Manohar Pawar has said the actor would need to provide them with additional details on the matter. “He must have made these allegations with some base hence we need him to provide us with all the evidence he might have and the name of the official . Depending on the same action would be initiated,” said Pawar.