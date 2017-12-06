Kapil Sibal asks PM Modi to get facts right, says he never represented Sunni Waqf Board

New Delhi, December 6 : Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday clarified he never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute in the Supreme Court and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to get their facts right.

Sibal also hit out at Modi for making statements against him in a rally in Gujarat, ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

“The prime minister did not check the fact that actually I never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court. And yet he thanked Sunni Waqf Board for a statement on the basis that I represented them. I request the prime minister to be a little more careful,” Sibal told ANI.

Sibal is the lawyer for Iqbal Ansari, a co-petitioner in the lawsuit over the title to the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

“Will a discussion on me going to the court and representing someone solve serious problems in the country? If yes, then the prime minister should say so. Issuing statements won’t help India in any way. It will just take the nation towards controversies. Don’t divide the people of our country like this. You may win, perhaps in your mind, but you will lose badly and India will lose if you only care about yourself not India,” he added.

He further said, “We believe in the Lord, we don’t believe in you Modi ji. You (PM Modi) is not going to build that temple; it will be done when God want’s it. The court will decide.”

Prime Minister Modi had earlier congratulated the Sunni Waqf Board for dissociating themselves from Sibal’s statement in connection with the matter.

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing in the case for February 8, 2018, following which, a controversy erupted wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress Party and Sibal of adopting a double standard on the issue and politicising it. (ANI)