Karachi airport attack; Bodies of  militants to be exhumed

Islamabad, Nov 19: Pakistani authorities will next week exhume bodies of ten attackers involved in Karachi airport attack that took place two years ago.

A medical board, under the supervision of a judicial officer, will exhume the bodies of 10 unidentified attackers buried at the graveyard run by the Edhi Foundation on November 22.

The decision followed after a judicial magistrate in Karachi directed the health authorities to constitute a medical board since police moved court for the exhumation of the bodies for DNA testing.

The four-member medical team will collect samples for DNA tests to establish the identity of the killed assailants.

Around 10 heavily armed militants stormed Karachi airport in June, 2014 and were killed by army commandos and personnel of other security forces during an operation lasting about five hours.

They were buried at an Edhi-run cemetery and their identity remained unknown.

Around 25 people, including personnel of the Airport Security Force, police and Rangers, were killed in the audacious gun-and-explosive attack.

Three men are facing trial before an anti-terrorism court for allegedly providing logistic support, funds and weapons to the attackers.