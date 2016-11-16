Karan Johar to launch first look of Shankar’s highly anticipated Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’

Mumbai, Nov 16: Karan Johar will be launching the first look of Shankar’s highly anticipated Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0,’ a sequel to his humongously successful ‘Robot/Enthiran’. The first look will be revealed at Yash Raj Studios, on 20 November.

The entire crew, including female lead, Amy Jackson and composer AR Rahman will be gracing the grand event.

The film, that’s being made at an estimated 350 crore rupees, is India’s most expensive, till date.

The film, which has Rajini reprising his role as the AI cyborg Chitti, is set for a 2017 release. Akshay Kumar will be playing the main antagonist, returning to negative roles after a long while. The film, which is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu, will be dubbed in Hindi.

Karan, had earlier been associated with the monster hit, ‘Baahubali,’ as well. With his latest directorial, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ grossing over rupees hundred crores, the ace director is on an all-time high. Akshay himself has had a phenomenal year, and Rajini had his biggest hit yet in ‘Kabali’.

With so many successes coming together, the hype surrounding ‘2.0’ is bound to escalate massively.