Karan Johar’s ‘Ae dil he mushkil’ in big trouble, theatre owners not willing to release movie with Pakistani actors

Mumbai, October 14: Karan Johar’s ‘Ae dil he mushkil’ ended up in big trouble, as theater owners said that they are not willing to release movie with Pakistani actors.

The film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was about to release on October 28.

Theatre owners say that they would not screen films with Pakistani actors.

Early reports say that single-screen theaters in four states have already refused to screen the film.

The film is an Aishwarya-Ranbir starrer which also has Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

On Monday the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had threatened to “beat up” Karan Johar, if he worked with or released films featuring artistes from Pakistan.

The threat was given by the film wing of Raj Thackeray-led MNS which had recently set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artistes working in India to leave the country.

“We had appealed to film industry not to work with Pakistani artistes in the wake of the Uri attack.

However, Bhatt and Johar have not given a positive response to our appeal,” head of MNS Chitrapat Sena, Amey Khopkar said. “If they work with any Pakistani artiste, they should be prepared for a befitting response from us,” Khopkar told PTI. Khopkar also said that their workers would oppose the release of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.