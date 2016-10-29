Karan Johar’s students of the Year are too excited for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Mumbai, Oct 29: Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ has not only excited the audience, but also his babies from ‘Student of the Year.

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan took to their Twitter handles to share their words of appreciation for Kjo’s latest release.

“So excited #AeDilHaiMushkil getting SO much love!! Can’t wait to watch the film again..such a lovely film with such lovely performances,” tweeted Alia.

So excited #AeDilHaiMushkil getting SO much love!! Can’t wait to watch the film again..such a lovely film with such lovely performances❤️❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 28, 2016

“#AeDilHaiMushkil is Hindi cinema at its best.#ranbir and @AnushkaSharma set the screen on fire and #AshwariyaRai is a godess” wrote Varun.

#AeDilHaiMushkil is Hindi cinema at its best.#ranbir and @AnushkaSharma set the screen on fire and #AshwariyaRai is a godess — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 28, 2016

“@karanjohar is the true star of #AeDilHaiMushkil.Every generation needs a Karan Johar film to understand love,” he tweeted.

“#RanbirKapoor n @AnushkaSharma made us feel all the emotions to the T superb natural performances #AeDilHaiMushkil” tweeted Sidharth.

#RanbirKapoor n @AnushkaSharma made us feel all the emotions to the T superb natural performances #AeDilHaiMushkil — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 28, 2016

ADHM earned Rs.13.25 crores on the opening day, which is believed to be unusually good, considering the low trade that is seen during pre-Diwali.

The director’s co-judge of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Jacqueline Fernandes too tweeted his words of appreciation for the film, “#AeDilHaiMushkil was such an emotional rollercoaster! @karanjohar @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor how much you guys have made me cry!!!”

“Such a beautiful film with the most beautiful people #AeDilHaiMushkil @karanjohar,” she wrote.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Khan, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ hit the theatres on October 28.