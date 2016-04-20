Karan Singh Grover gushes about his bride-to-be Bipasha Basu

April 20, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Apr 20:Karan Singh Grover just couldn’t stop gushing about his would-be-wife Bipasha Basu as the actor says she is the “best”.

The 34-year-old “Alone” actor will be tying the knot with Bipasha on April 30 and the couple are busy sharing their pre-wedding moments on social media.

“Everything about you is the best,” Karan shared a black and white image of him giving a peck on Bipasha’s nose, who is wearing a veil.

The couple, who were dating for a while announced their wedding date through a joint statement.

“We are happy to finally share the good news with everyone. 30th April 2016 is the big day and we cannot thank our family, friends, fans and well-wishers enough for all their love and support,” the statement read.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Spicejet teams up with Lufthansa Systems to offer passengers in-flight entertainment
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Top