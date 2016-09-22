Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with family, close friends

Mumbai, Sep 22: Actress Kareena Kapoor had her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma and cousin Ranbir Kapoor among other loved ones, by her side as she celebrated her 36th birthday.

Everyone looked in great spirits at the close-knit affair last evening, going by the pictures shared by Karisma online.

Also present at the bash were Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, Saif’s daughter Sara, his brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, the actress’ cousin Armaan Jain, aunt Reema Kapoor and her close friends– Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

Kareena cut a pretty picture in a simple black gown, while Karisma wore separates, a black top and floral print short skirt.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Kareena, Ranbir, Amrita and Malaika.

“Hanging out. #family #friends #birthdayfun #cousins,” she captioned the photo.

Posting another photo of herself with Kareena, Karisma wrote, “Birthday moments. #birthdaygirl #family #@togetherness #happiness.”



Kareena had said before her birthday that this one would be more special as she has stepped into motherhood. The actress is expecting her first child with Saif this December.