Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Mumbai, Oct 25: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has praised the whole team of forthcoming film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, saying that all the actors have done a fantastic job.

“I have watched ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and loved it. All actors, whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor or Anushka Sharma or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, everyone has done such a fantastic job. I think the audience is going to love the film. This is Karan’s best,” Kareena said on the sidelines of Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star here.

Kareena, who was last seen in “Ki & Ka”, will next be seen in “Veerey Di Wedding”.

“‘Veeray Di Wedding’ is the first chick-flick in India. It will be lots of fun and excitement. The film is all about women and women power,” said the actress, who is expecting her first child with actor Saif Ali Khan in December.

“Veerey Di Wedding” is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of “Khoobsurat” fame and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Talking about her pregnancy, Kareena said: “I am having a baby but I am a working woman also. I said it several times that I would continue to work all my life. It is not that I am trying to set an example.”