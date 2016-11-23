Karen Tenkhoff, ‘The Motorcycle Diaries’ producer backs Indian film

Mumbai, Nov 23 : US-based Karen Tenkhoff, one of the producers of the 2004 hit film “The Motorcycle Diaries”, will back National Award-winning director Nila Madhab Panda’s latest documentary on climate change.

Panda, known for films like “I am Kalam” and “Kaun Kitne Paani Mein”, is all set to make his next film “Kadvi Hawa”, which deals with the emotional impact of global climate change.

Now, he has got Tenkhoff on board as the film’s executive producer.

“Karen and I had met in Mumbai a couple of years ago. She had seen my films and was keen to collaborate. When I got this story on hand, I called her. She was excited and instantly agreed,” the director said in a statement.

“For her, it is a global issue. People like her are brands by themselves who add merit to your product. She is in talks with (Hollywood actors) Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney and a few more, who have actively worked towards the cause. Hollywood stars endorsing the film will give it a huge impetus,” added Panda.

Starring Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Tilottoma Shome, the film traces the history of two men who live in poverty and how their lives are affected by climate change.

“

“It sounds too far fetched an idea because climate change as a concept doesn’t have as immediate an impact as love, or heartbreak. Yes, mine is an independent movie, but it isn’t a boring art film. The flow is dramatic and every frame is like a painting,” he said about the film set in the ravines of Chambal.

He is trying to widen the scope of the film’s worldwide release, negotiating with distributors in China, Korea, Singapore, Dubai, the US and Britain.

For India, he has a strategy to take the message to every corner of India.

–IANS