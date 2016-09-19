Kargil war braveheart’s kin blames ”lopsided” Indian policies for Uri attack

Palampur, Sep 19: NK Kalia, the father of Kargil war braveheart Captain Saurabh Kalia, on Monday blamed India’s policies against Pakistan for terror attacks, like the one in Uri that took place yesterday, which killed 17 Indian Army soldiers.

Condemning the Uri terror attack, Kalia told ANI that it is a highly painful and unfortunate news for all the Indians.

“It is very painful to see such incidents on our soil. I don`t think we can conclude that Uri attack may be due to lapse on part of security system because the brave soldiers are on duty 24/7. This is due to the lopsided policy of Indian Government, at present and past towards Pakistan, terrorists and in particular towards Hurriyat conference. It is unfortunate that even after 70 years India failed to understand whether Pakistan is its friend or enemy,” he added.

A terror attack on an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 17 soldiers and has raised an alarm regarding the security situation in the state.

Meanwhile, a high-level review meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh is underway in the national capital.

Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma, Army chief Dalbir Singh, DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh are present in the meeting.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will visit Srinagar today to assess the situation in wake of Uri attack.

Mehrishi will meet the top officials of the state government and take stock of the situation.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Army Chief General Dalbir Singh visited Kashmir yesterday to take stock of the situation and review the overall security in Kashmir.

They were briefed by the Northern Army and Chinar Corps Commanders Lt General DS Hooda and Lt General Satish Dua respectively at Srinagar on the Uri attack and the operation launched to neutralise the terrorists.

Earlier the Army Chief also visited Uri to get a first-hand account where he was briefed on the latest situation by the Commanders on ground.

Parrikar and the Army chief later met the casualties at the Army Base Hospital in BB Cantonment.