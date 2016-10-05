Karl Lagerfeld says Kim Kardashian’s jewellery theft

Los Angeles, Oct 05: Karl Lagerfeld has suggested Kim Kardashian West should not have displayed her wealth for millions to see after the reality star was robbed at gunpoint.

Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel and Kardashian’s friend and sometime collaborator, questioned why she would share pictures of her diamond rings and grillz and then stay somewhere without putting heightened security in place.

French police say the 35-year-old was targeted by thieves at a luxury residence in Paris after sharing pictures of her diamond jewellery with her 84 million Twitter followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by two men who authorities say made off with jewellery worth 9 million.