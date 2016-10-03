Karnataka assembly to hold special session to pass resolution to not give TN Cauvery water

Bengaluru,Oct3:A special session of the Karnataka legislature today convened by Karnataka Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah is set take a decision on the release of water to Tamil Nadu. This is the second session being held this month to discuss the Cauvery issue and pass a resolution that no water can be released.

The state of Karnataka has maintained that they have not ‘willingly not complied with the Supreme Court order’, rather it is the state’s predicament that there is an absolute shortage for drinking water that is forcing the state to take this stand.

The opposition has been sticking to their stand that no more water should be released. An all-party meeting held on Saturday also decided with the leaders of the BJP and JD (S) that the priority of the state should be for drinking water.

SUPREME COURT DIRECTIVE

The resolution that will be passed today will also convey Karnataka’s opposition to the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB. In its latest order, the Supreme Court had directed the state to release 6,000 cusecs of water per day from October 1-6 and also set up the CMB by October.

The legislature may also modify the previous resolution passed to enable the state to release ‘some water to save the standing crops of farmers in the Cauvery basin.’

The Supreme Court will hear the issue on October 18.