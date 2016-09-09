Karnataka bandh as schools, private offices shut as Cauvery waters drain out

Bengaluru,Sept9:A statewide bandh called by Kannada Okkoota, a union of hundreds of pro-Karnataka and farmer outfits to protest a Supreme Court order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite shortages in the state, is expected to totally disrupt normal life Friday.

The bandh call has received widespread support from several groups, including unions for taxis, bus services, and the film industry. Opposition BJP and JD(S) are also supporting the bandh call.

While the Congress government is not officially backing the call for bandh, it is likely to offer tacit support given the sensitivity of the issue. Schools and colleges have declared a holiday on Friday and public transport, including buses and the Bengaluru Metro, will not be operational. Private firms, including IT companies, have asked employees to stay at home for the day.