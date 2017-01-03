Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde assaults three doctors at Sirsi

Sirsi (Karnataka),Jan 3: A clear case of high handedness came to light when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananth Kumar Hegde thrashed three doctors at Sirsi in Karnataka yesterday.

Dr Madhukeshwara Jeevi, Dr Balachandra and Dr Rahul Marshakar were attacked by Hegde for not taking proper care of his ailing mother. The incident was caught on camera.

However, no case has been registered as yet by the police.

More details are awaited.

