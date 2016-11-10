Karnataka brings in good Samaritan Bill for speedy medical aid

Bengaluru,Nov10: The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to bring in the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation during emergency situations) Bill to ensure speedy medical aid for accident victims and encourage people to offer first aid to such victims without the fear of legal issues.

The new Bill would now encourage people to offer assistance without the fear of getting embroiled in a police investigation and other legal issues. The Supreme Court in October 2014 had directed the Union government to frame guidelines for the protection of ‘Good Samaritans’, or helpful bystanders.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra who briefed mediapersons about the Cabinet decisions a sum of Rs. 5 crore has been set aside for the purpose. He also informed that the Bill would have provision for reimbursing the expenses incurred by the Good Samaritan in the process of rendering help for the accident victim, including the cab fare for carrying the victim to hospital.

Jayachandra further stated that the Bill would ensure that the Good Samaritans are not repeatedly summoned to attend court proceedings and other legal obligations related to the accident. It is mandatory for private and government hospitals to provide medical aid for the victims without waiting for any procedure, said Jayachandra.