Karnataka cabinet induction most likely today

Bengaluru, Sep 1 : The stage is all set for the much awaited Cabinet expansion by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Raj Bhavan at 1700 hrs today.

Three new faces are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet, sources said.

However, Mr Siddaramaiah has not revealed the names and number of persons he is going to include.

There are three posts lying vacant in the Cabinet.

The vacancy was caused due to death of former Minister H C Mahadev Prasad, following resignations by KPCC President G Parameshwara, who was asked to continue in his party post and H Y Meti who stepped down following alleged involvement in alleged sex scandal.