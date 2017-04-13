Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flags off 51 pink Hoysala patrol vehicles in Bengaluru and launch women’s safety app S-Guard

Bengaluru, April13:Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off 51 pink Hoysala patrol vehicles in Bengaluru and launched a women’s safety app S-Guard. This addition to the number of patrolling cars will ensure safety of women, children and senior citizens

They should definitely focus on places like Brigade Road which are frequented by the youth and has witnessed mass molestations on the New Year’s eve,” Pallabi Samaddar, a student of St. Joseph’s College told International Business Times, India.

Another Bengalurean, Sucharita Lahiri, an employee of CGI said, “This is indeed a good step by Bangalore, as patrolling is needed especially at night time when roads are completely deserted.”

51 new PINK HOYSALAS to support SURAKSHA APP were flagged off by the hon’ble @CMofKarnataka . This city is safe, it always will be! pic.twitter.com/yL2RJeE6dD — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 10, 2017

A few also took to Twitter to question whether the pink Hoysala will be helping out only women in distress.The pink Hoysala will be patrolling busy areas of the city’s schools, colleges, shrines, malls, shopping complexes, markets, garment factories, railway and bus stations.