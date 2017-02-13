Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah used his debit card for the first Time !!!

February 13, 2017 | By :
Karnataka Chief Minister siddharamayya
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Law Minister TB Jayachandra would remove only on May 1st

Mysuru, Feb 13: Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday used his debit card to withdraw cash for the first time.

He withdrew Rs 10,000 from the Hebbal branch of the Mysuru Merchants’ Cooperative Bank ATM after inaugurating it.
Bank president M N Sumana reminded the CM that he has cash deposit of Rs 60,000 as dividend. The CM decided to use a debit card issued to him on the spot and withdrew Rs 10,000.

