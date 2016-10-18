Karnataka : Circle Inspector at the Kolar Police Station, committed suicide by shooting himself

Kolar, Oct 18: Raghavendra, a circle inspector at the Kolar Police Station, committed suicide by shooting himself to death with a service revolver in the Kolar district of Karnataka early Tuesday morning.

The inspector was on night patrol, following which he left the station at around 10:30 pm on Monday. However, he asked his driver to take him back to the police station around 2 am. Raghavendra shot himself to death half an hour later.

The 40-year-old policeman’s body was found in his office at the Malur Police Station.

It is not yet known why he took the extreme step of committing suicide, but sources told the New Indian Express that Raghavendra seemed upset and did not talk to his subordinates in his usual manner on Monday night.

The officer is survived by his wife and a one-year-old child.

The state has seen a number of suicides by police officers.

In July, MK Ganapathy, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was found hanging in a hotel. His suicide led to a political controversy as the 51-year-old officer had accused state home minister KJ George and two police officers of harassing him. Mr George was forced to resign amid opposition protests but he was reinstated recently.