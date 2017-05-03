Karnataka CM K Siddaramaiah spent over 1,000 rupees on Baahubali-2 tickets at Bengaluru’s upscale mall, capping cinema ticket prices at Rs. 200

Bengaluru, May3:A day after Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah reportedly spent over 1,000 rupees on Baahubali-2 tickets at Bengaluru’s upscale mall, his government passed order capping cinema ticket prices at Rs. 200 in single screens and multiplexes in the state.

The capping of movie ticket prices was announced in the budget and will not be applicable to ‘Gold class’, IMAX and similar categories; and the cap is also applicable for all language movies.

“Price cap applicable for all language movies.This is in line with our commitment of making cinema affordable to all,” tweeted Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday.

The state government had flirted with a similar idea last year but had dropped later, but this year, ahead of the budget, it received massive push from Kannada film industry and Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. Single screen owners and multiplexes chose not to reply till receiving official communication.

Movie buffs, who had spent anywhere between Rs. 400- Rs. 1,100 per ticket to watch ‘Baahubali 2′ were disappointed that the rule wasn’t implemented earlier. “We spent few thousand rupees to get tickets for our family to watch Baahubali-2, they could have implemented last week, but a good move’, said Karthik N.

The second part of ‘Baahubali’ by SS Rajamouli – the most awaited over the last two years — has raked in more than Rs. 220 crore in the first two days of its launch, Box Office India has reported.