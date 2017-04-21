Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Mandya SP ‘useless fellow’, BJP hits back

Bengaluru, Apr 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday pulled up Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for taking Mandya Superintendent of Police C H Sudhir Kumar Reddy to task in full public view during a programme yesterday and said that every political party has the right to protest against injustice in a democracy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Prakash told news agency ANI that the Chief Minister mistreated the senior police officer, who was doing his duty.

“I believe it is for the ruler to digest it and get along with that but here the chief minister, Siddaramaiah is showing tremendous intolerance towards the incident and towards the Superintendent of Police, who is supposed to uphold the law and order situation in the district,” Prakash added.

Reminding Siddharamaiah that he must have protested against the ruling party when he was in the opposition in the state, the BJP leader said that the Chief Minister may be under the impression that any protest against him is unacceptable.

“It is for the first time I am seeing a leader is losing his cool over a police officer, who is doing his duty,” Prakash added.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lost his cool against the 2010 batch IPS officer for his failure in intelligence gathering and preventing the protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers blocked Chief Minister’s official vehicle and waved black flags at him, demanding waiver for farmers’ loans.

A visibly upset Siddharamaiah even went on to call the top cop a “useless fellow” for failing to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members from protesting.