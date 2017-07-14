Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises investigation over Sasikala’s bribing for VIP treatment in jail

Chennai, July 14: The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised that he will take initiative to investigate the accusations of the Deputy Inspector of Prisons (DIG) Roopa Moudgil, that convict Sasikala is enjoying VIP treatment at the Bengaluru Central Prison in exchange for a bribe of Rs 2 crore.

“We have taken serious cognizance of the allegation of irregularities in Bengaluru Central Prison and ordered a high-level inquiry,” said Siddaramaiah.

Talking further, Siddaramaiah asked for individuals to sit tight for the result of the request attesting that a strict move will be made against any individual discovered liable of wrongdoing for the situation.

The case became known when DIG of Prisons D Roopa in a letter submitted to the state government blamed the Director General for Police and Inspector General of Prisons Sathyanarayan Rao and the other city imprisons authorities for taking the cash and furnishing Sasikala with a private kitchen and different offices.

“Sasikala has given Rs 1 crore reward to Rao and another Rs 1 crore was appropriated among authorities, including superintendent of the focal correctional facility where she is serving a 4-year sentence in an illicit riches case for permitting her extraordinary benefits,” claimed Roopa Moudgil.

Talking on the affirmations of giving exceptional treatment to Sasikala in the Bengaluru focal jail, Rao said that he was included in nothing incorrectly and just after the requests given by the court.

“Court had requested to offer help to her, we are just after court orders,” he said.

Rao likewise said affirmed that in the event that she (Roopa) has watched something in jail she ought to talk about it with the expert.

Keeping up his remain of not required in anything illicit, Rao said that if DIG Roopa Moudgil “thinks there are claims against me, I’m interested in test”.

“I have served an update to Roopa looking for clarification and proof to demonstrate her wild affirmations. She has not given any answer to me or the administration against me or other prison authorities,” Rao included.

Sasikala was requested to serve a four-year imprison term in a 21-year-old lopsided resources case by the Supreme Court. The 59-year-old AIADMK pioneer has been stopped in prison since February 15.