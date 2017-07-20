Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Narendra Modi over disparity in allocation of SDRF

Bengaluru/Karnataka, July 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raising issues of disparity in allocation of State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF) allocated to each state, for the five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20 under the 14th Finance Commission.

Siddaramaiah in his letter said, “I would also like to insist that the Union government is duty-bound on ensuring that disparity in SDRF allocation is removed even if it amounts to revisiting the recommendations of the 14th finance commission for the re-allocation of SDRF”.

Making his case, the Chief Minister further said that even though Karnataka has 60% of its geographical area as drought prone and some parts are prone to multi hazards, they are allocated lesser amount when compared to other states. Siddaramaiah has urged the Centre to allocate based on vulnerability risk profiles in the successive commission. This letter comes following when the state is hit for the third time under deficient rainfall as well acute drinking water shortage.

Earlier in the month, media reports said that the Karnataka government had announced a crop and short-term loan waivers for farmers who have borrowed up to Rs. 50,000 to provide relief to the farming community. Under the 14th finance commission recommendations on SDRF allocations, Maharashtra has been allocated Rs. 8195 crore, Gujarat Rs. 3894 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs. 3751 crore, undivided Andhra Pradesh Rs. 2430 crore and Rajasthan Rs.2153 crore. (ANI)