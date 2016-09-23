Karnataka Council opposes Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru, Sep 23 : The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday unanimously decided not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, saying the water was needed for drinking purposes in the state.

A special session of the house was convened to discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s September 20 order to Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water daily till September 27.

After the subject was discussed, the Council passed an unanimous resolution that the water in the dams would be used for drinking purposes in the state and that the water can’t be released to Tamil Nadu.