Karnataka education minister Tanveer Sait watches porn during Tipu Jayathi celebrations in Raichur from his phone

Bengaluru,Nov10:Karnataka education minister Tanveer Sait was caught watching porn on his phone during Tipu Jayathi celebrations in Raichur .

Primary and higher education minister, Tanveer Sait, was caught going through seemingly pornographic photos on his phone at a state-sponsored celebration in Raichur, leading to the BJP demanding his resignation. The RSS, Christian organisations and a section of historians also condemned it.

The incident came to light after a regional Kannada channel, TV 9, caught images of Sait scrolling through what appeared to be photos of semi-clad women on his phone.

Sait denied the charges, saying he was looking at pictures of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Mysore when the images popped up on a WhatsApp group.

Earlier ,the designation given to Tanvir Sait as the Raichur district in-charge Minister had come under fire by Mr. Kushtagi who issued a challenge to Chief Minister to designate anybody from Hyderabad-Karnataka region as district in-charge Minister of Mysuru or any other Old Mysuru district. “We no longer tolerate Old Mysuru’s hegemony over Hyderabad-Karnataka.

Successive governments have been viewing the region as Old Mysuru’s colony and Siddaramaiah is no exception. We will rise in protest against this discriminatory approach.”

He wanted the Chief Minister to give the only remaining ministerial berth to a person hailing from Raichur and make him the district in-charge so that he could be accessible to local people.

In 2012,two BJP ministers in Karnataka – Lakshman Savdi and C C Patil – were allegedly caught watching porn film clips on the former’s mobile phone on the floor the state legislative assembly.