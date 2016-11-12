Karnataka Education Minister teaches new lesson to TV channel: files case against TV9 reporter

Bengaluru, November 12: Tanveer Sait, the Karnataka Education Minister, accused of watching porn videos and pictures, had filed a complaint against the journalist and the cameraman of the Kannada news channel. The channel is now accused of broadcasting the alleged happenings occurred in the Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations at Raichur, in which Sait has attended.

On Friday evening, Tanveer Sait has filed a complaint against Siddu Biradar, who is a reporter of the TV9 news channel. The TV9 Kannada news channel cameraman has shot a video of Tanveer Sait scrolling through obscene pictures on his phone.

The function was part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Mysore kingdom’s ruler Tipu Sultan sponsored by the state government across amid protests against it by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) and its right-wing associations.

Sait is the district-in charge minister for Raichur, 490 km away from Bengaluru.

In the footage aired by Kannada news channels, Sait was seen browsing his mobile handset and watching a nude woman standing next to a bed in a room. It is not clear whose picture it is and where it was shot.

Sait, however, denied the charge and clarified that he was watching a similar function being held at his home town Mysuru and was uploaded on Whatsapp.

The footage also showed the party MP B.V. Nayak peeping into Sait’s cell phone and allegedly gesturing.

When media persons brought the incident to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s attention and asked if he would sack Sait as the BJP sought, he said he was unaware of it and would soon ascertain about it from the minister.

“How can I respond to your query when I am not aware of the incident as I am in Bengaluru and Sait is at Raichur. I will first seek a report on it and find out from him what was he watching (on mobile) at the function,” he said.

Within an hour after the news channels began airing the sensational footage, BJP’s state unit president B.S. Yeddurappa and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar sought Sait’s resignation or dismissal if he does not quit.

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) state unit president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also demanded Sait’s resignation or removal and an inquiry ordered against his “immoral conduct” at an official function.

“Sait should quit for paving an impartial inquiry into what he was watching on his mobile at an official function,” he said.