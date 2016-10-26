Karnataka ex-CM BS Yeddyurappa acquitted in corruption case

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa acquitted in the Bellary mining case. The CBI court acquits all other accused in the case.

Filing its chagesheet in October 2012 before a special court in Bangalore, the CBI had alleged that Yeddyurappa has been accused of misusing his office as the then Chief Minister of Karnataka and had allegedly received Rs 20-crore kickback from the Bellary-based South West Mining Company in a quid pro quo deal for waiving Rs 890 crore due to the State government from the company.

Besides, Yeddyurappa as the prime accused, the probe agency also named two of his sons and son-in-law as accused persons.

Chargesheet was filed against them on different charges including cheating, forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and also various charges under the Karnataka Land (Restriction on) Transfer Act.