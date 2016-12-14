Karnataka Excise Minister H Y Meti submits resignation over sex tape scandal

Bengaluru, December 14: Karnataka Excise Minister H.Y. Meti resigned on Wednesday in connection with a sex tape issue.

Meti, who has been accused of seeking sexual favours from a woman, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meti also landed in trouble after his aide threatened a Right To Information (RTI) activist to prevent release of a sex video tape involving him.

Although the sex videotape has not emerged anywhere, two audio tapes of telephonic threats allegedly by Meti’s aides to an RTI activist have surfaced and were telecast by Kannada news channels.

In the audio tapes voices are heard asking the RTI activist not to release the video tape. While they promise to pay the activist money for not releasing the video tape, they also reportedly threaten him with “adverse consequences” if he releases it.

Meti, however, has denied the allegations and even went to the extent of challenging anyone to step forward and release the sex video tape in the public domain.

Meti was inducted in the state cabinet in June 2016. (ANI)