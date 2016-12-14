Karnataka Excise Minister HY Meti Resignation, Sex Scandal Video Released

Bengaluru,Dec14:Kannada channels are busy with tales of a sex scandal allegedly involving a minister from Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.The minister had gone ahead and resigned from his post.

Kannada news channel BTV interviewed a woman with her face partially covered, who alleged that 71-year-old Meti had demanded sexual favours in return for carrying out transfers in his department.

Later, a man appeared on Public TV, with his face covered, and claimed that the woman was his wife. He also that the sex tape had not caused any rift in his marriage. He also said that he has not spoken with his wife since the news broke as his wife’s phone is switched off. He said that she had gone to visit her relative three days ago.

Various Kannada TV channels ran different versions of the story on Sunday. In one of the versions, the woman whose name is believed to be Vijayalakshmi, lashed out at the anchor of a TV channel for dragging her into the scandal and for accusing her of performing such an act with Meti, who is her relative. She also says that Meti would never perform such an act.

The controversy started with an RTI activist from Bellary, Rajashekar Molali claiming that he had seen the sex tape. Molali however said that he did not have possession of the tape.

In the audio clip, Molali was in conversation with a man named Subash (who purportedly works with Meti), who mentions a CD regarding Meti’s sexual escapades. In the audio file, Subash can be heard offering a financial compensation and also threatening Mohali’s life if the CD was released, media reports suggest.

Molali filed a complaint with the Bellary police for harassment and criminal intimidation on Sunday evening.

