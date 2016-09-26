Karnataka expresses inability to release water as directed by SC, says its reservoirs don’t have adequate water

Bengaluru, Sep 26: Karnataka tells Supreme Court it can’t release water to Tamil Nadu now, can do so only by year end.

Acting on the mandate from both the Houses of the legislature to draw Cauvery water only for drinking purposes of Bengaluru and other towns in the State, Karnataka filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a modification of the apex courts order of September 20.

The Supreme Court order had asked Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water on a daily basis from September 21 to 27.

