Karnataka government extends prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, foils rail roko agitation

Bengaluru, September 15: As Karnataka government prepares itself for another round of legal battle with Tamil Nadu over the raging Cauvery dispute, police on Thursday decided to continue prohibitory orders in the violence-hit city where normalcy has been restored.

As a preventive measure, Section 144 has been extended till September 25 midnight in Bengaluru and strong bandobast continues, senior police officials said, adding that life is normal everywhere, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Prohibitory orders were clamped on Monday after violence erupted with dozens of buses and lorries with Tamil Nadu number plate being set on fire as mobs let out their fury over reports of some incidents of attack on Kannadigas and their property in the neighbouring state.

As the violence flared up soon after the Supreme court gave its amended order, directing Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till September 20, police had clamped curfew in 16 police station limits of Bengaluru City, which was lifted on Wednesday.

Despite the call given by pro-Kannada organisations for a “rail roko” on Thursday to protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, train services remained normal across the state.

In the city, police stopped protesters who were marching to a railway station mid way.

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj and several other Kannada Okkoota (federation) members were detained by the police.

Speaking to reporters before being detained, Nagaraj said, “Tomorrow they have called a Tamil Nadu bandh, against which we will observe black day across the state. Pro-Kannada organisations across the state will hold?demonstrations with black flags in front to Deputy Commissioner offices.”

Due to heightened security, the rail roko was unsuccessful in Mandya, Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga and other places where protesters who tried to enter railway stations were stopped and detained by the police.

In Kolar, protesters managed to stop the Kolar-Bangalore passenger train for some time.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today held a consultation meeting with retired Judges of high court and advocate generals to discuss the course of Karnataka’s legal battle in order to get justice in Cauvery water sharing.

Former judges Rajendra Babu, J Rama Jois, J Vishwanatha Shetty, J A J Sadashiva, J Kumar, and retired advocate generals B V Acharya, Ashok Haranahalli, Ravivarma Kumar were present in the meeting along with ministers and legal?team.

The Chief Minister also wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Jayalalithaa requesting her to ensure protection of the lives and properties of Kannada speaking people in view of the bandh to be observed there tomorrow.

Speaking at an event in Gauribidanuru, Siddaramaih said state government would continue its legal battle and was committed to protecting the interests of the people.