Karnataka government all set to launch an integrated control room in Bengaluru to reach a distress caller and tackle cyber crime.

BENGALURU,April13: Karnataka police are taking a cue from their counterparts in London to reduce the response time to reach a distress caller and tackle cyber crime.

The government is all set to launch an integrated control room in Bengaluru, modelled on the London unit. It will be completely outsourced and the equipment will enable police to focus on preventing crime and saving lives.

A team of top officials from the state, headed by home minister G Parameshwara that recently visited London to study the functioning of the 999 service in the UK, has given final shape to the design and functioning of the centralised centre which will be handled by a private firm.

Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood, who was part of the delegation, said the team was impressed with the emergency response system in London which handles calls in 80 languages. “Initially, we plan to make the service available in all south Indian languages, Hindi and English,” he said.

Sood said police teams will reach the point of distress within 15 minutes of the call. He added it would enable police teams to coordinate better if reinforcements are required.

The system, being developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, could be up and running this month and it will have a multimode helpline for women, children, senior citizens and NRIs to tackle their grievances quickly. The control room is currently plagued with numerous problems like the lack of response at night, counter telephones being non-functional, rude behaviour, etc. Under the proposed Dial 100 system, he said, all distress calls will be received by a centralized control room and forwarded for action. Senior police officials in the state say the new system will ensure more accountability.

At present, the 28 police districts in Karnataka have their own control rooms with 4-8 staffers working on each 8hour shifts. There are 30-40 personnel in major cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru.

According to the plan, 2,000 police vehicles like Hoysalas (patrol units) will be linked to the integrated service.

THIRD-PARTY MONITORING

A third party will prepare an analysis sheet on the basis of total time taken to pick up a call and collate random feedback from some callers.Those that take over 10 seconds to respond to are highlighted in yellow, and later reported to a police officer in charge of the service. “The reason for the delayed response has to be found to ensure that such mistakes do not happen again. Every delayed, dropped and disconnected call to 100 will be cross-checked by the control room with an operator returning the call to check if everything was fine,” Sood said.