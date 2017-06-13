Karnataka government woman employee brutally thrashed and assaulted by her colleague at Raichur’s Sindhanur city corporation caught on CCTV

Raichur,June13: A government woman employee was brutally thrashed and assaulted by her colleague at Raichur’s Sindhanur city corporation in Karnataka.

The Saturday’s incident was caught on a CCTV camera, which shows Sharanappa assaulting Nasreen for allegedly turning up late for work.

Nasreen, working as a SDA in the corporation, was observing fast during Ramzan and is said to have turned up late for work. Since it was a weekend, minimal staff was asked to be present to clear workload.

In the video, Sharanappa, a computer operator hired on a contractual basis, is seen questioning the woman. Within minutes, he is seen kicking Nasreen.

The woman can be later seen leaving the office, but Sharanappa is captured on another camera following her and assaulting her a second time.

Following the incident, the petrified woman filed a complaint against Sharanappa, who was later dismissed and arrested by the local police.

