Karnataka HC stays execution of serial rapist Umesh Reddy

BENGALURU,Oct20: The High Court on Thursday stayed the execution of death penalty imposed on serial rapist B A Umesh Reddy.

Passing an interim order to this effect, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice R B Budihal asked the State and Central Governments to file objections.

Reddy also questioned the delay in disposal of his mercy petition by President of India. Recently Supreme Court had confirmed the death penalty on Reddy.

Reddy, who had several aliases was a former CRPF constable. He was convicted of back-to-back raping and murdering women who were staying alone across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli and Davanagere in Karnataka, Mumbai and Pune in Maharastra and also in Gujarat.

He hails from Chitradurga district in the State.

Though Umesh had given slip to cops several times since 1997, he was arrested in 2002 near Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, based on a tip off.

He was sentenced to death by the Sessions Court on October 2006 which was upheld by the High Court in 2009 and the Supreme Court in 2011. His mercy petitions were also rejected.

Supreme Court on October 3 this year, also rejected his review petition.

Reddy faced 21 criminal cases of which he was acquitted in 11. The remaining nine cases were related to rape, murder and robbery.